 Fake Bomb Threat Email Causes Panic At Pune Airport
Fake Bomb Threat Email Causes Panic At Pune Airport

Pune Airport authorities received an email on Tuesday night warning that a flight from Chennai was carrying a bomb made of RDX and should not be allowed to land at Lohegaon Airport.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
The email, received around 9.40 pm, created panic among 

Senior Inspector Govind Jadhav told FPJ the message claimed the plane would explode if it landed. However, after detailed checks of the airport and the aircraft, nothing suspicious was found, and the threat turned out to be a hoax.

An airline staff member filed a complaint on Wednesday evening, and the police registered a case. A bomb detection and disposal squad was also called in, but found no explosives.

Pune's LGBT Community Launches Fundraiser For Flood-Hit Farmers In Maharashtra
Airport Director Santosh Dhoke said the security staff have been increased. The checking process has been tightened at the airport. Moreover, the airlines have been asked to stay on alert. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation.

