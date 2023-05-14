Fadnavis to lauch key projects in Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday | PCMC

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is all set to inaugurate several significant projects in Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday.

These include the Water Purification Project in Chikhli, the Garden in Ravet, the CSSD Project in YCM Hospital, the Planetarium Project in Chinchwad, Gadima Auditorium, and the New Administrative Office Building of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Pune's Guardian Minister, Chandrakant Patil, will also grace the inauguration ceremony with his presence.

Prominent political figures like MPs Supriya Sule, Shrirang Barne, and Dr. Amol Kolhe, along with MLAs Uma Khapare, Sangram Thopte, Dilip Mohite, Anna Bansode, Mahesh Landge, and Ashwini Jagtap, will also be in attendance. The event will also be attended by PCMC administrator Shekhar Singh and other officials.