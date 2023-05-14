 Fadnavis to lauch key projects in Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneFadnavis to lauch key projects in Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday

Fadnavis to lauch key projects in Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday

Along with politicians, the event will also be attended by PCMC administrator Shekhar Singh and other officials.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Fadnavis to lauch key projects in Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday | PCMC

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is all set to inaugurate several significant projects in Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday.

These include the Water Purification Project in Chikhli, the Garden in Ravet, the CSSD Project in YCM Hospital, the Planetarium Project in Chinchwad, Gadima Auditorium, and the New Administrative Office Building of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Pune's Guardian Minister, Chandrakant Patil, will also grace the inauguration ceremony with his presence.

Prominent political figures like MPs Supriya Sule, Shrirang Barne, and Dr. Amol Kolhe, along with MLAs Uma Khapare, Sangram Thopte, Dilip Mohite, Anna Bansode, Mahesh Landge, and Ashwini Jagtap, will also be in attendance. The event will also be attended by PCMC administrator Shekhar Singh and other officials.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fadnavis to lauch key projects in Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday

Fadnavis to lauch key projects in Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday

Grand welcome for new Karnataka CM at Pune Vajramuth Rally

Grand welcome for new Karnataka CM at Pune Vajramuth Rally

Pune: Rajnath Singh at DIAT Convocation on Monday

Pune: Rajnath Singh at DIAT Convocation on Monday

Pune: MLA Kamble takes action to address Bhawani Peth's concerns

Pune: MLA Kamble takes action to address Bhawani Peth's concerns

Pune, Purandar resonate with reverence on Sambhaji Maharaj's birth anniversary

Pune, Purandar resonate with reverence on Sambhaji Maharaj's birth anniversary