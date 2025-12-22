Facing BJP Heat, Ajit Pawar Calls Satej Patil To Explore Congress-NCP Tie-Up For Pune Polls |

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar, which claims to hold the key to the state's treasury, achieved only modest success in the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections. In these elections, 117 mayors from the BJP, 53 from the Shinde faction, and 37 from the Ajit Pawar faction were elected across the state.

Despite repeated attempts by his leaders during the campaign to convey the message that Ajit Pawar, holding the finance portfolio, could provide funds for various schemes in rural and urban municipalities, he had to settle for third place within the ruling alliance. Before these elections, the BJP had lured away many local leaders and office-bearers from Ajit Pawar's faction.

Furthermore, with an eye on the upcoming municipal corporation elections, the BJP has also inducted several NCP leaders into its fold. As a result, Ajit Pawar faces a formidable challenge in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and Pune Municipal Corporation Election 2026, areas that were once considered his strongholds.

Devendra Fadnavis has already made it clear that they cannot fight together with Ajit Pawar in Pune. Therefore, it is clear that Ajit Pawar will have to face a tough fight against the BJP in the Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune municipal corporations. Against this backdrop, there is a possibility that Ajit Pawar might enlist the help of an old ally to counter the BJP in Pune. Information has emerged that Ajit Pawar has called Congress leader Satej Patil for this purpose.

Preliminary discussions regarding an alliance for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections have taken place between the Congress and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP. It is reported that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar called Congress leader Satej Patil. ​​It is understood that preliminary talks regarding an alliance between the Congress and the NCP took place between the two leaders.

If an alliance between the Congress and the NCP materialises in Pune, the political equations could change dramatically. The combined vote bank of the Congress and the NCP could increase the BJP's difficulties. In this context, the phone conversation between Satej Patil and Ajit Pawar is considered extremely significant.

There is constant discussion in political circles that the BJP is moving towards becoming strong enough to contest independently in every constituency by 2029. Recently, Amit Shah also stated at an event that the BJP in Maharashtra no longer needs anyone's support. Therefore, there is uncertainty about how much the BJP will keep the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with them in the coming period.

It is said that, recognising this danger, Ajit Pawar has reached out to his old friend with a view to future politics. There is talk that Ajit Pawar has urged Satej Patil to join forces for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections.

It is learnt that Ajit Pawar told Satej Patil, "If you come along, we will fight together. We must unite to stop the BJP's winning streak." Ajit Pawar has already started exploring the possibility of fighting together with the Sharad Pawar group in Pune. If the Congress now joins them, the combined strength of the old Congress-NCP alliance could pose a significant challenge to the BJP.