Exploring Hidden Treasures Of Nashik: Rajdher Fort

A hike always rejuvenates the mind and body and brings us closer to nature. And fort-treks are even more amazing, as they are suitable for both nature lovers and history buffs! And if you are looking for the perfect fusion of nature and history, then we recommend a trek to the majestic Rajdher Fort in Nashik district.

The Rajdher Fort is said to have been built before the reign of the Yadavas, who controlled it since the 13th century. Later, the fort came under the control of Alauddin Khilji. Later it was taken over by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, then by the Nizams, followed by the Peshwas and finally captured by British troops in 1818. The fort has a long and storied history, which is reflected in its architecture.

The fort is located at an altitude of 4,410 feet above sea level on a hill. The path leading up to the fort is clean and easy to walk on. The field is clear, and there are no trees in the area. After walking for a while, you will see a plateau that hides the entrance to the fort. One of the most interesting things about the fort is that the British destroyed the staircase leading up to it, so you have to climb a metal ladder to get into the cave-like entrance of the fort.

Once inside the fort, you can check out the magnificent view from the top of the Satmala range. There are also many remaining pieces of architecture that history buffs will enjoy touring. You can see the rock-cut stairs inside the fort, the rock-cut water cistern, and even the Persian inscription at the entrance of the fort. The entire trek takes about an hour to complete and is worth the effort.