 Explore Pune This Weekend (June 29 & 30): Heritage Walk, Poetry Circle And More
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneExplore Pune This Weekend (June 29 & 30): Heritage Walk, Poetry Circle And More

Explore Pune This Weekend (June 29 & 30): Heritage Walk, Poetry Circle And More

Pune is one of the most vibrant cities to be in for weekends, and this week is no exception

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is one of the most vibrant cities to be in for weekends, and this week is no exception. With a variety of heritage walks and poetry circles planned, there's something exciting for everyone. Check out the list below and make the most of your weekend by exploring the rich history and natural beauty Pune has to offer.

1. Gangadhar Swarotsav - Yuv Rang: Experience the captivating vocals of young singers at this free event on Saturday and Sunday at Bhave Prathamik Shala Sabhagriha.

Read Also
Not Revolver, Pune Builder Threatened Farmer With Lighter In Viral Video (WATCH)
article-image

2. Parvati Hill Heritage Walk: Explore the rich history of Parvati Hill and its magnificent temple complex, enriched with captivating stories from the Peshwa era. Enjoy a guided tour of the temples and delve into the historical significance of the area. Conclude with a visit to the museum on the hill for deeper insights into its heritage.

3. Sarod Listening: Immerse yourself in an unforgettable experience of Sarod music with maestro Anupam Joshi. Discover the profound emotions evoked by this magical string instrument at Mauji - The Time-Café in Bhosale Nagar.

Read Also
Ashadhi Wari 2024: Palkhi Route, Traffic Diversion In Pune City, Halting Points For Warkaris And...
article-image

4. Poetry Circle at Kamla Nehru Park: Join in for an inclusive gathering celebrating poetry, stories, and art. Whether you want to perform, share your work, or simply enjoy the creative atmosphere, this is a safe space to share ideas, receive genuine feedback, and explore collaboration opportunities.

- Compiled by WeAreChompions

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Explore Pune This Weekend (June 29 & 30): Heritage Walk, Poetry Circle And More

Explore Pune This Weekend (June 29 & 30): Heritage Walk, Poetry Circle And More

Lavasa: Things to Do, Best Time to Visit, How to Get There

Lavasa: Things to Do, Best Time to Visit, How to Get There

Ashadhi Wari 2024: Palkhi Route, Traffic Diversion In Pune City, Halting Points For Warkaris And...

Ashadhi Wari 2024: Palkhi Route, Traffic Diversion In Pune City, Halting Points For Warkaris And...

Satara Resident Duped Of ₹36 Lakh With Promise Of 'Money Rain'; Coman Arrested

Satara Resident Duped Of ₹36 Lakh With Promise Of 'Money Rain'; Coman Arrested

Pune: Next-Generation Genome Sequencing Lab Inaugurated At AFMC

Pune: Next-Generation Genome Sequencing Lab Inaugurated At AFMC