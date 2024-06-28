Explore Pune This Weekend (June 29 & 30): Heritage Walk, Poetry Circle And More

Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is one of the most vibrant cities to be in for weekends, and this week is no exception. With a variety of heritage walks and poetry circles planned, there's something exciting for everyone. Check out the list below and make the most of your weekend by exploring the rich history and natural beauty Pune has to offer.

1. Gangadhar Swarotsav - Yuv Rang: Experience the captivating vocals of young singers at this free event on Saturday and Sunday at Bhave Prathamik Shala Sabhagriha.

2. Parvati Hill Heritage Walk: Explore the rich history of Parvati Hill and its magnificent temple complex, enriched with captivating stories from the Peshwa era. Enjoy a guided tour of the temples and delve into the historical significance of the area. Conclude with a visit to the museum on the hill for deeper insights into its heritage.

3. Sarod Listening: Immerse yourself in an unforgettable experience of Sarod music with maestro Anupam Joshi. Discover the profound emotions evoked by this magical string instrument at Mauji - The Time-Café in Bhosale Nagar.

4. Poetry Circle at Kamla Nehru Park: Join in for an inclusive gathering celebrating poetry, stories, and art. Whether you want to perform, share your work, or simply enjoy the creative atmosphere, this is a safe space to share ideas, receive genuine feedback, and explore collaboration opportunities.

- Compiled by WeAreChompions