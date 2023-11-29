Exclusive: Vistara's Pune-Singapore Flight To Operate Six Days A Week Starting December 15 | File Photo

In a positive development for travellers between Pune and Singapore, Vistara is gearing up to expand its flight operations to six days a week starting December 15. Presently, Vistara runs four flights weekly on the Pune-Singapore route.

Confirming this update, a Vistara spokesperson informed The Free Press Journal, stating, "PNQ-SIN will now operate six times a week (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday) starting December 15, up from the previous four times a week schedule (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday)."

While a formal statement from the company is yet to be released, the spokesperson affirmed the authenticity of the update.