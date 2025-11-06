EXCLUSIVE: FIR To Be Filed Against Parth Pawar’s Company & Sub-Registrar Ravindra Taru In Pune Mahar Vatan Land Case | Ankit Shukla

In a massive development in the Pune Mahar Vatan land case, Rajendra Muthe, Joint Inspector General of Registration and Controller, told The Free Press Journal that they will be filing a criminal complaint against Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar is a partner.

Muthe said that they will also be filing a case against suspended sub-registrar Ravindra Taru for intentionally misleading the government during the process.

Muthe further said that Amadea Enterprises LLP gave fake 7/12 documents and misled the administration. "Accordingly, we will file a case against the company and the sub-registrar after a thorough investigation," he said.

"As per the stamp duty rule, in any situation, only five per cent could be waived off, but still two per cent is mandatory to take from the party. The land was sold at Rs 295.69 crore. So, the two per cent stamp duty amount is Rs 5.38 crore, which was also not taken by the officer. Moreover, they also submitted fake 7/12 documents. Additionally, the Mahar Vatan land should be sanctioned by the district collector for sale purposes. However, they have not taken the collector's permission as well. They have shown the paper is on the name of the Maharashtra government. However, that is part of the investigation," said Muthe.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge will head the probe committee, formed on the instructions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis has termed the land transaction "prima facie serious." Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, "Prime facie, the issue looks serious. I've sought all information concerning the case from the relevant departments. Orders have been given to conduct a probe. I can speak about it and the action to be taken after getting all the details."