Ex-Army Man Dies By Suicide After Harassment By Neighbours In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Dighi | Representative Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: An ex-army man hanged himself in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Dighi area after alleged insults and mental harassment from his neighbours on Saturday. A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against five people for allegedly harassing him.

The deceased has been identified as Kailas Vilas Bhosale (42, Wadmukhwadi). His wife has filed a complaint at Dighi Police Station. A case has been registered against Narayan Kolge (42), Vitthal Maruti Haran (45), Madhav Kumbhar, Gajan Ped, and Deepak Surawase (all residents of Ravikiran Housing Society, Wadmukhwadi).

Police said that this alleged mental torture had been ongoing for the past six months. People within the housing society used to taunt and insult the deceased Bhosale every now and then. This all began when Bhosale reached out to the society committee regarding some civic problems he was facing. Bhosale, who felt distressed due to this, hanged himself on Saturday morning, writing a detailed note about all the things he was facing. Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Bhise is investigating the matter further.

A police official said, "Bhosale was often taunted because of his alcohol addiction. Society members claimed that he used to drink and throw tantrums around. Previous fights have taken place between society members and him. In the note, he wrote about the previous instances in detail where he was insulted."

Police also said things took a nasty turn on Friday when Bhosale and one of the society residents got into a scuffle which ended in Bhosale attacking another man with a pressure cooker. A case was registered with Dighi Police even then under BNS Section 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means). Bhosale was an ex-army jawan and took a VRS.

Senior Police Inspector Pramod Wagh, in charge of the Dighi Police Station, confirmed the incident to The Free Press Journal. He said, "The case was registered with us on Sunday morning. Earlier instances of fights and arguments were reported at the police station too. After the suicide, we registered a case and arrested two people in this regard. The rest of the accused are absconding."