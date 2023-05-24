Enhancing Weather Forecasting Capabilities: IITM in Pune to receive 10 out of 18 petaflop supercomputers |

In a significant boost for the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune, it has been revealed that they will be granted 10 out of the upcoming 18 petaflop supercomputers dedicated to weather forecasting institutes. Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju made this announcement on Wednesday.

The Pune-based institute requires higher supercomputing power as it deals with seasonal weather forecasts while the NCMRWF deals with medium-range forecasts for a period extending three to seven days in advance.

The new high-power computing facility is expected to improve weather forecasts at the block level, help weather scientists give higher resolution ranges of forecast, predict cyclones with more accuracy and lead time and ocean state forecast, including marine water quality forecasts.

"Presently, we give forecasts with a 12-kilometre resolution. The new supercomputer will improve it to six-kilometre resolution. Our aim is to achieve one-kilometre resolution forecasts," Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Ravichandran said.

'Mihir' and 'Pratyush'

'Mihir' and 'Pratyush' were launched in 2018 and will be decommissioned once the new supercomputer is unveiled, a senior NCMRWF official said.

Rijiju made the announcement after a visit to the ministry's National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF) in Noida.

The NCMRWF houses 'Mihir', a 2.8 petaflop supercomputer, while the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, is home to 'Pratyush', a 4.0 petaflop supercomputer.

"The new supercomputer will be bought at a cost of Rs 900 crore," Rijiju told reporters at NCMRWF.

According to the arrangement arrived at by the ministry, NCMRWF will be allocated eight petaflop supercomputing power.