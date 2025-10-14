Eaton Launches Global Supply Chain Centre Of Excellence & Integrated Manufacturing Facility In Pune | Facebook

Pune: Intelligent power management company Eaton has announced the launch of its new Global Supply Chain Centre of Excellence (GSC CoE) and integrated manufacturing facility in Pune. This will further strengthen its global supply chain and integrated manufacturing capabilities, reinforcing India’s role as a strategic hub for growth. The state-of-the-art facility, spread across 1.5 lakh square feet at Baner, was inaugurated by Rogerio Branco, executive vice president, chief supply chain and operations officer, Eaton; Sreekumar Panicker, vice president and head, Global Supply Chain Center of Excellence, India, Eaton; and Pradeep Kumar SK, country head and managing director, India, Eaton; along with key members from Eaton.

The new office will serve as a collaborative hub that fosters innovation, efficiency, and knowledge sharing across teams. With this expansion, Eaton continues to build on India’s strong talent base in technology, engineering, supply chain, and operational services – driving business transformation and strengthening Eaton’s global supply chain network.

Commenting on the new office launch, Panicker said, “The inauguration of our new supply chain and integrated manufacturing[OA1] facility marks another milestone in Eaton’s continued growth in India. This centre plays a critical role in driving operational excellence and digital transformation for Eaton’s global supply chain. We continue to bring together world-class talent to strengthen collaboration, build agility, and create sustainable value across our global operations.”

The Global Supply Chain Centre of Excellence (GSC CoE) supports Eaton’s plants and supply chain teams worldwide, driving cost-out initiatives, standardising sourcing processes, enabling supplier consolidation, and leveraging technology-enabled supply chain, materials, and logistics operations. It brings manufacturing excellence, resulting in greater efficiency and reduced complexity across the value chain.

Eaton started its operations in India in 1999 and today has over 6,300 employees across seven manufacturing facilities and five Global Capability Centres. The Eaton India Innovation Centre (EIIC) in Pune is one of Eaton’s largest engineering centres worldwide, driving innovation and technology development for global programmes. Eaton continues to invest in India across engineering, supply chain, manufacturing, and digital capabilities to support global customers and growth.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data centre, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalising on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalisation, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries.