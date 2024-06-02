Ear Tagging of 8.36 Lakh Cattle Completed in Nanded District |

The animal husbandry department has done the ear tagging of 8,36,199 cattle in the Nanded district until now. As per the government order, the ear tagging of the animals is being done in which a badge with a 12 digit number is put in the ears of the animals. The government has directed to complete the ear tagging of the animals in the district soon. The animals without the ear tagging cannot be purchased or sold.

According to the Indian Live Stock system, the animals are registered with the animal husbandry department of the union government. After the registration, the ears of the animals are tagged with a badge. The entire information of the animals including their date of birth, diseases, medicines and others are fed in the portal. The animals can be bought or sold in the markets only after the ear tagging.

The animal husbandry has been doing the ear tagging for the past seven years. According to the animal census done in 2019, there are 7.92 lakh animals registered in the Nanded district. However, the exact figure of the animals as of today is not available with the department. Till May 31, in all, 8,36,199 animals were registered including 2,85,520 buffalos and 5,50,679 cows and oxen.

There are more than 12 animal markets in Nanded district, of which, five are the major animal markets. The assistant commissioner animal husbandry keeps a watch on the activities in the market and sees whether all the rules regarding the purchase and sale of the animals are followed.