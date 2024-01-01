Drought Ahead? Groundwater Level Falls In All Marathwada Districts Except Nanded |

The average groundwater level in Maharashtra's Marathwada region has fallen by 1.01 metres, an official said on Monday.

The average depth of groundwater was 4.03 metres post monsoon in the past five years, while it was measured at 5.04 metres after the rains in 2023, the official pointed out.

The official said 61 out of 76 talukas of Marathwada have faced rain deficit between June and September 2023, including 19 talukas with a deficit of 30 to 50 per cent.

As per a report from the ground water survey department, the average groundwater level in Jalna has gone down from 3.99 metres to 6.68 metres, which means a drop of 2.69 metres.

The report is made on the basis of survey of 875 wells across eight Marathwada districts, the official said.

"The groundwater level has gone down by 1.73 metres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) and Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad) districts. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar the depth is 6.88 metres against the earlier 5.15 metres. In Dharashiv, it has gone down from 3.85 metres to 5.58 metres," the official said quoting the report.

In Nanded the groundwater level has gone up by 1.12 metres, the report says.

Districts and the falling groundwater level:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar- 1.73 metres

Jalna- 2.69 metres

Parbhani- 0.40 metres

Hingoli- 0.86 metres

Latur- 1.20 metres

Dharashiv- 1.73 metres

Beed- 1.38 metres.