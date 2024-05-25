Doubts Raised Over Narhari Zirwal's Allegiance In Dindori

Narhari Zirval |

The Dindori Assembly segment, part of the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency, recorded the highest voting percentage at 75.42 per cent. This high turnout has sparked discussions suggesting that the candidate who secures the most significant lead from this constituency will have an easier path to victory. However, amidst these discussions, suspicions have also arisen regarding Narhari Zirwal, the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, who is also the Dindori MLA.

There is ongoing speculation about Zirwal's actions and alliances. During the campaign, Zirwal attended NCP(SP) candidate Bhaskar Bhagare's small campaign meeting, which led to doubts about his allegiance. Zirwal has publicly stated that he is part of the grand alliance, Mahayuti. Nonetheless, he expressed regret over the baseless suspicions cast upon him during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting at Pimpalgaon.

These doubts and discussions surrounding Zirwal's loyalty will only be resolved after the election results are announced on June 4. Until then, Zirwal remains under scrutiny and subject to ongoing speculation.