 Diwali Rush: Private Bus Operators Overcharging Passengers In Pune, RTO Issues Strict Warning
HomePuneDiwali Rush: Private Bus Operators Overcharging Passengers In Pune, RTO Issues Strict Warning

Passengers can report issues with their name, contact number, and a photo of the ticket via WhatsApp (8275330101) or email (rto.12-mh@gov.in)

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Diwali Rush: Private Bus Operators Overcharging Passengers In Pune, RTO Issues Strict Warning | File Photo

With the Diwali festival approaching, the travel rush is at its peak. Passengers across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have raised strong complaints against private bus operators for charging exorbitant fares and taking undue advantage of the limited availability of public transport services.

Acting on the complaints, the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune, has issued a warning notice, announcing that strict action will be taken against those violating fare regulations.

Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy Regional Transport Officer, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “Under government guidelines issued in 2018, private bus owners are permitted to charge a maximum of 1.5 times the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) ticket rates. Anyone found extorting more than the fixed rate will face legal consequences. Additionally, drivers have been warned not to use mobile phones while driving, to avoid drunk driving, and to keep their vehicles in proper working condition with valid documents.”

Passengers can report issues with their name, contact number, and a photo of the ticket via WhatsApp (8275330101) or email (rto.12-mh@gov.in).

However, several commuters have alleged that fares have gone far beyond the limit in recent days.

“A ticket that usually costs ₹600 is now ₹1,200 to ₹1,500. The operators say ‘Diwali rates’ and refuse to negotiate,” said Sandeep Kulkarni, a tech employee travelling to Nagpur. “There are no MSRTC seats available, so passengers like us are forced to pay whatever they demand," he added.

Aarti Jadhav, a homemaker, said, “The unavailability of government buses and surge pricing by private ones have made travel unaffordable. Even shared cabs and private tempo travellers are charging double. We can’t delay our travel plans for Diwali, so we have no option.”

Sakshi Bansal, a student, highlighted, “The population is increasing day by day in Pune. More than 2 lakh students are in Pune who come here to study. Everyone wants to visit their native place during festive seasons. Accordingly, demand rises, and private operators take advantage of it.”

