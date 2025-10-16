Diwali Glow Goes Green: Bamboo Handicrafts From Assam Win Hearts In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: This Diwali season, the lanterns (akashkandil) that illuminate the festival are showing a blend of tradition and eco-friendliness. Attractive items like lanterns, baskets, trays, mobile stands, flower vases, human face masks, and table night lamps, all crafted from bamboo sticks by tribal communities in Assam, are receiving an enthusiastic response from the residents of the Pimpri Chinchwad area.

All these products have been artistically handcrafted by the tribal communities of Assam. By merging traditional craftsmanship with modernity, these bamboo items have carved a distinct identity in the market. The organisation ‘Bamboo Bharat’ from Chalisgaon has made these materials available for sale in Chinchwad Gaon. Sales of these items are increasing every year. This is not the first year these items have been sold in the city. For the past few years, they have been a favourite of the local citizens. This shows a growing inclination among citizens towards eco-friendly and durable products.

The prices of these handicraft items range from ₹150 to ₹1,500. Notably, while products like the table night lamp and wall vase are sold for about ₹2,500 on online platforms, the exact same items are available for only ₹1,500 beneath the Saint Mother Teresa (Empire Estate) bridge on the Pimpri Chinchwad Link Road. As a result, there is a large rush of citizens to this spot, as they are getting quality and artistic items at affordable local prices.

The designs of the lanterns and night lamps showcase a fusion of traditional bamboo artistry with modern lighting. These lanterns can be used as showpieces in the home even after Diwali. Their glow at night adds a unique class and illuminated touch to the home decor. Unlike plastic lanterns that harm the environment, these lanterns made from bamboo sticks are completely eco-friendly and durable.

As Diwali is set to begin in a few days, curiosity about these eco-friendly products has increased among the city's residents. Many have started decorating their homes with these bamboo handicraft items.

Bhushan Patil from Bamboo Bharat told The Free Press Journal, "No kind of plastic or chemical colours have been used in the making of these lanterns. Therefore, these products are not just for decoration but are also an excellent example of eco-friendly items."