Direct Fight Between BJP & Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP On Two Assembly Seats In Pune City, Two In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Out of 11 Assembly constituencies in Pune City and Pimpri-Chinchwad, there is a direct fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on four seats — Parvati, Khadakwasla, Bhosari and Chinchwad.

The battle lines are drawn for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls. Both alliances—the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—have announced their candidates for the eight seats in Pune and three in Pimpri-Chinchwad https://t.co/IaaEy04xks pic.twitter.com/1lMhDxNuji — Gaurav Kadam (@gauraavkadam) October 28, 2024

In Parvati, the NCP-SP has fielded Ashwini Kadam, who has represented the area for 15 years in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Kadam will face BJP's three-time MLA Madhuri Misal, who won the 2019 election with a significant margin of over 35,000 votes.

NCP-SP has fielded Sachin Dodke against BJP's three-term MLA Bhimrao Tapkir in Khadakwasla. In the 2019 Assembly polls, Tapkir won by a narrow margin of 3,000 votes.

Ajit Gavhane has been declared the NCP-SP candidate from the Bhosari Assembly seat. He recently left Ajit Pawar's NCP and joined Sharad Pawar's faction along with over 20 former corporators. He will face off against two-term MLA Mahesh Landge. In the 2014 polls, Landge ran as an independent and won, whereas in 2019, he contested on a BJP ticket and secured a massive victory with a margin of over 70,000 votes.

In Chinchwad, the BJP has fielded the party's Pimpri-Chinchwad chief Shankar Jagtap. His sister-in-law Ashwini Jagtap is the incumbent MLA. The NCP-SP has nominated Rahul Kalate.

Meanwhile, there is a direct contest between NCP-SP and Ajit Pawar's NCP on three seats in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad — Hadapsar, Wadgaon Sheri and Pimpri.