 Dhule: Dhule Police Uncover Illegal Gutkha Transport
In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, checkpoints have been operationalised in the border areas of Dhule district. Thorough checks of vehicles coming from and going to other districts are being conducted here.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
In a recent operation, Dhule police uncovered a racket involved in transporting gutkha disguised as sarees and other garments. The police also seized materials worth ₹10,62,874, including the vehicle.

Similarly, illegal transportation of gutka and pan masala was intercepted by the police at the border checkpoint on Kusumba-Malegaon road, near Ajnale village, leading to the arrest of the culprits. Consequently, a case of gutka smuggling has been registered against two individuals at the Dhule taluka police station.

