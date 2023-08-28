Defence Correspondents' Course Begins At Pune's Air Force Station |

The second leg of Defence Correspondents' Course (DCC), a three weeks course conducted by the Ministry of Defence for selected journalists from regional and national media houses, commenced on Monday at Air Force Station, Pune.

Air Commodore Shekhar Yadav, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Pune delivered the inaugural address and welcomed the 34 participants of the course. The initiative is aimed at fostering deeper understanding and insight into the workings of the armed forces, particularly among journalists reporting on subjects related to the military domain.

Over the course of one week, participants will engage with experts from various branches of the Air Force itself. These experts will provide comprehensive insights into various facets including Air Operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, as well as the organizational framework of the IAF. To enrich their experience, the participants will also visit Fighter Squadrons, Air Defence Squadrons and Repair Depot. These visits are geared towards offering a feel of the operational aspects and infrastructural components of the IAF to the participants.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)