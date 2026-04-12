Defamation Plot Or Sting Operation? Pune Journalist Booked For Filming Woman While Changing In Budhwar Peth - All You Need To Know About The Case | Anand Chaini (File Photo)

Rohan Kadam, a journalist working with Marathi news channel Jai Maharashtra, has been booked by Pune Police for allegedly filming a woman while she was changing her clothes in a hotel room in Budhwar Peth, which houses the city's red-light area.

An FIR was filed against Kadam under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 77 (voyeurism) and 3(5) (common intention) at the Vishrambaug Police Station.

The complaint mentions that Kadam was accompanied by three other journalists. Reportedly, they took a room on rent in Ajay Lodge in Budhwar Peth on April 8 and allegedly recorded a video of a woman changing her clothes in another room, claiming that they were conducting a “sting operation”.

In her complaint, the woman said that while she was wearing her saree after establishing "physical relations with a customer", she realised that an unidentified person was filming her through a net above the partition wall between the rooms.

She opened the door of her room and knocked on the adjacent door, asking the person to come out, the FIR said.

"The woman sought clarification from Kadam, who gave vague answers and refused to show his phone. When the lodge operator, the woman and others questioned him, he claimed that they were a group of four journalists conducting a sting operation," it said.

Police said Kadam was assaulted when he allegedly tried to flee from the spot.

"We have registered a case in this regard and further probe is on," a police officer said.

PUWJ condemns the incident

After the incident came to light, the Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ) wrote a letter to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, seeking action against the journalist for the alleged act.

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In the letter, PUWJ said there were murmurs that some journalists and others were trying to ensure that no offence was registered in the matter. "We do not agree with this and clarify that PUWJ will not come in the way of the probe," the letter stated.

PUWJ office-bearers also held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawale, stating that the organisation does not support any wrongdoing by journalists.

Rupali Patil Thombre alleges defamation plot

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Patil Thombre has also lodged a complaint in this regard. She held a press conference, where she alleged that the "sting operation" was a plot meant to defame her.

She alleged that the four journalists had taken a contract of ₹25 lakh from a political leader to defame her. "Kadam went to the police station claiming that he had gone there to conduct a 'sting operation.' However, in reality, this entire conspiracy was directed against me." She added that three other journalists were involved in the matter and that she intends to provide their names to the police in her formal written complaint.

Offering a clarification regarding the allegations concerning the lodge, she stated, "Although the lodge belongs to a relative of ours, it was leased out to tenants 20 years ago."

News18 journalist Vaibhav Sonawane approaches Pune CP

News18 journalist Vaibhav Sonawane has approached the Pune Police Commissioner, alleging defamation on social media and seeking action against unknown persons for spreading false information linking him to the case.

Sonawane stated that some social media posts wrongly claim that he was present at the spot during or after the incident. He also said the posts go further and describe him as the mastermind behind the act.

Calling the claims "completely false and fabricated", Sonawane said he has no connection with the incident or the accused. He alleged that the posts were created with the intention of harassing him and damaging his reputation. He also expressed suspicion that professional rivals may be behind the alleged smear campaign.

He has asked the police to verify his mobile tower location and call detail records to establish that he was not present at the scene. He also urged that if anyone has proof of his involvement, they should submit it to the police.