Pune Traffic Diversions For Ambedkar Jayanti; PMPML Bus Routes Altered Across City - Here’s All You Need To Know | Sourced

Pune: Extensive traffic and public transport changes have been announced in the city on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, with PMPML revising several bus routes on April 13 and 14 to manage large gatherings and ensure smooth movement.

Every year, large crowds gather across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to pay tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, especially near statues and key junctions. In view of this, the police have implemented traffic restrictions, and the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has made temporary changes to bus operations.

In the Dandekar Bridge area, route diversions will be in place from 4 pm on April 13 till midnight on April 14. Buses on routes 12, 42 and 299 will be diverted via alternative roads, including Sanas statue, Nilayam Talkies, Mangir Baba Chowk and Lokmanya Nagar. Several other routes, such as 15, 17, 47, 50, 52, 52A, 97, 117, 118 and 118A, will run through Sarasbaug, Senadatta Police Chowky, Rajendranagar, Bal Shivaji Chowk, Mhasoba Chowk and Dattawadi before rejoining their regular routes.

Major changes have also been implemented near Pune Railway Station due to heavy footfall at the Babasaheb Ambedkar statue near Boldhai Chowk. Till midnight on April 14, buses from Dr Ambedkar Station, Sassoon Road and Maldhakka bus stand will now operate from the Petit bus stand at Pune Station depot. On return journeys, buses will pass through Wadia College, Alankar Chowk and Petit bus stand.

Multiple route adjustments have been made for buses operating to and from Pune Station. Some buses will be diverted via Sadhu Vaswani Chowk and Alankar Chowk, while others will take routes through Narpatgiri Chowk, KEM Hospital area, Employment Office, Rasta Peth Power House, Lal Deul and Police Headquarters, depending on the route number. In case of heavy congestion, further diversions may be implemented.

In Wadgaon Sheri and Kharadi areas, changes will be in effect from 4 pm to midnight on April 14. Route 165 buses may be curtailed up to Matchwell Company if roads are closed. Routes 153, 234 and 235 will avoid Tata Guard Room and instead operate via Nagar Road, Chandan Nagar bypass, Durga Mata Mandir and Radisson Hotel.

Similarly, in the Pimpri Chowk area, diversions will be enforced from 3 pm on April 13 till 2 am on April 14. Buses on routes including 42, 122, 123, 139, 139A, 262, 281, 317, 336, 337 and 366 will be rerouted via Dairy Farm Grade Separator. Other routes such as 331 series, 344 series and Metro Shuttle 32 will operate via H.A. Corner, Rasrang Chowk, Auto Cluster, Mother Teresa Bridge and Vijaynagar.

Additional route changes include buses on routes 302, 356 and B1 being diverted via Vijaynagar and Pimpri village, while route 334 will follow a similar diversion through KSB Chowk. Route 312 buses will operate via Mohannagar and Chinchwad Station instead of their usual path.

Authorities have urged commuters, senior citizens and women passengers to take note of these temporary changes and plan their travel accordingly. The PMPML administration said the diversions are necessary to manage crowd movement and ensure safety during the celebrations.