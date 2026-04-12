Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants In Pune: Minister Madhuri Misal Seeks Strict Action From CM Devendra Fadnavis

Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal | Sourced

Maharashtra Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal on Sunday raised the issue of the rising number of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in Pune and urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action.

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Misal wrote, "In view of the escalating issue of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in Pune city, a memorandum was submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging immediate and effective action."

"Prioritising the safety and security of citizens, a demand was put forth to conduct a thorough combing operation across the city and to take strict action against individuals residing in Pune with forged documents," she added.

Misal claimed that over 50,000 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants reside in Pune, which, according to her, has become a major concern for Punekars. She said that this has become a law and order concern, adding that an investigation by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is necessary.

Meanwhile, Krushikesh Rawale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), speaking to The Free Press Journal, said their focus is on Budhwar Peth, Pune's red-light area, as it has always been a hotspot for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

According to official data, a total of 52 Bangladeshi women were detained for residing unlawfully in Budhwar Peth in the last three years. Out of these, 46 arrests were made after DCP Rawale took charge.

Reportedly, six Bangladeshi women were detained from Budhwar Peth in 2024, 16 in 2025, and 30 in 2026 so far.