Pune Shock: 13 Rescued Bangladeshi Girls Escape Shelter After Attacking Staff In Hadapsar | WATCH VIDEO

Pune Shock: 13 Rescued Bangladeshi Girls Escape Shelter After Attacking Staff In Hadapsar | Video Screengrab

Pune: 13 Bangladeshi girls escaped from a women’s shelter home in Hadapsar after attacking staff; reports surfaced on Sunday. The video of this has gone viral, and the visuals have raised serious concerns about security at such facilities in the city.

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The incident took place at the Rescue Foundation on Hadapsar-Mohammadwadi Road, a few days after Bangladeshi women were arrested in Pune for living with fake Aadhaar cards. The latest escape has again brought the issue of monitoring and safety at shelter homes into focus.

According to officials, the escape was planned. One of the girls asked the caretaker, Laxmi Kamble, to open a door, saying she needed medicine. As soon as the door was opened, four other girls attacked Kamble. They locked her inside the medical room. The people responsible for the rescue centre claim the ambush was planned and executed in a matter of days.

At the same time, a security lapse made the situation worse. A guard had left the main gate open during cleaning work. The girls took advantage of this, and all 13 of them rushed off the premises. They allegedly pulled and bit the security guard while fleeing.

The organisation informed the police immediately, and a search operation was launched in nearby areas like Syed Nagar and Hadapsar. Police managed to trace and detain two of the girls. However, 11 are still missing, police officials said.

No FIR Registered?

In a surprising development, the Pune police have not registered a formal FIR in the case, and only a general diary entry has been made so far.

The Rescue Foundation works with women rescued from human trafficking. The organisation said that police protection at the shelter was withdrawn on 16th March 2024. The organisation has also claimed that repeated requests to authorities for restoring protection were ignored.

Shelter Overcrowded…

Officials from the foundation also said that the shelter is currently overcrowded. Many of the girls are Bangladeshi nationals waiting to be sent back home. The deportation process is slow and can take one to two years, noted officials. This often leads to stress and depression among the women.

The organisation is now working with the police using CCTV footage to trace the missing girls. A search operation is ongoing. The Kalepadal police are continuing efforts to locate the remaining escapees.