Activists Question Pune Police As Girls Are Separated from Families; Concerns Raised Over Budhwar Peth Operation | Video Screengrab

Pune: A fact-finding committee has raised serious concerns over an incident in February in the Budhwar Peth area, where school-going girls were separated from their families during a police operation. The committee’s report alleges that proper procedures were not followed and that the action violated child and family rights.

The committee was formed by activists working in gender equality and child welfare. It included Meena Sheshu from the National Network of Sex Workers, Manisha Gupte of Masoom, Pune, journalist Vidya Kulkarni, and Sayali Atre from the Let’s Play Trust. The team conducted site visits, spoke to affected families, and interacted with authorities before compiling its findings.

According to the report, police carried out late-night raids and detained several individuals, including four minor girls who were living with their families. The committee stated that the girls were taken into observation despite their parents presenting valid identity and school documents. It noted that the children were attending school and were not in immediate danger. Families have also objected to the action being described as a ‘rescue operation’.

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The report further questioned the role of the Child Welfare Committee, alleging that parents were denied custody of their children on the grounds of their living conditions and social background. The committee said such decisions appeared to be influenced by local bias rather than the best interests of the children.

It has called for an inquiry into whether legal safeguards under the Constitution, the Juvenile Justice Act, and the POCSO Act were properly followed. The report also warned that such actions, if taken without due care, could disrupt children’s education and have lasting effects on families.

The committee has recommended an independent and fair investigation into the incident. It has also stressed the need for better sensitisation of police and child welfare authorities. It emphasised that family-based care and counselling should be given priority over institutionalisation and that the dignity of children and the rights of families must be protected at all times.