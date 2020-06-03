Cyclone Nisarga in Pune: PCMC issues advisory for residents; asks them to stay indoors

Here’s the list of the guidelines by PCMC for its residents

Avoid going out for 2-3 days

Unnecessary travel should be avoided

There is a possibility of power cut in the city, so to avoid inconvenience mobile phones and batteries should be kept charged

Fill your overhead tanks with water in advance to avoid the inconvenience due to power cut

Tin sheets used in establishments will get salvaged due to heavy winds, so establishments with such tin sheets should take care

There is a possibility that Kachha Home/ Zopadi or Huts and walls will collapse due to heavy rain, so stay away from them

The state has prepared for the cyclone and 15 NDRF teams are deployed in various parts of Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra which is expected to face the wrath of the cyclone. Out of these 15 teams, 3 teams are kept in Mumbai, 4 teams in Raigad, 2 teams each in Palghar, Thane, and Ratnagiri and 1 each in Sindhudurg and Navi Mumbai.