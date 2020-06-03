Cyclone Nisarga in Pune: PCMC issues advisory for residents; asks them to stay indoors

As the state of Maharashtra is currently battling with the COVID-19 pandemic, the state will experience a cyclonic storm Nisarga today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that this cyclonic storm, which has turned into a depression in the Arabian Sea, will hit Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3. As Pune district also comes under the influence of this storm, the disaster management cell of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has released an advisory for its residents. PCMC has tweeted about the same on its official Twitter handle.
Here’s the list of the guidelines by PCMC for its residents
Avoid going out for 2-3 days
Unnecessary travel should be avoided
There is a possibility of power cut in the city, so to avoid inconvenience mobile phones and batteries should be kept charged
Fill your overhead tanks with water in advance to avoid the inconvenience due to power cut
Tin sheets used in establishments will get salvaged due to heavy winds, so establishments with such tin sheets should take care
There is a possibility that Kachha Home/ Zopadi or Huts and walls will collapse due to heavy rain, so stay away from them
The state has prepared for the cyclone and 15 NDRF teams are deployed in various parts of Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra which is expected to face the wrath of the cyclone. Out of these 15 teams, 3 teams are kept in Mumbai, 4 teams in Raigad, 2 teams each in Palghar, Thane, and Ratnagiri and 1 each in Sindhudurg and Navi Mumbai.