Cyber Fraudsters Target Industrial Electricity Consumers, MSEDCL Responds

Cyber fraudsters have adopted a new technique to dupe industrial electricity consumers by using fake phone numbers and social media. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) Joint Managing Director, Rahul Gupta, has appealed to consumers to be cautious and not fall prey to the fraudsters' traps.

Gupta said MSEDCL is trying to create awareness among people to prevent them from being deceived by cyber fraudsters who send fake messages to consumers. These fraudsters send links claiming that consumers have pending electricity bills and ask them to download the link. They then transfer money from the consumers' accounts into their own. This awareness drive has been very effective, and people are becoming more aware of such frauds.

However, the fraudsters have now diverted their attention towards industrial electricity consumers. The fraudsters create fake letterheads of the union ministry and urge consumers to contact @ministryofpower through X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. They send fake messages stating that electricity will be discontinued by 9pm, compelling consumers to contact these fake phone numbers and social media accounts, thereby obtaining their confidential information. Hence, industrial consumers should be aware of such scams, Gupta appealed.

The government or Mahavitaran do not send any messages from personal phone numbers or social media accounts. The authorised website of Mahavitaran is www.mahadiscom.in.

Consumer apps are used by the company to provide various services to consumers. If any consumer is cheated by the fraudsters, they should immediately lodge a complaint with the nearest police station. They can contact the toll-free numbers 1800 212 3435, 1800 233 3435, or 1912 to reach Mahavitaran for any queries, Gupta said.