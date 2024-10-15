 CSMC Recovers ₹100 Crore in Property and Water Taxes, Emphasizes Revenue Growth for Future Projects
Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G. Srikanth has emphasized the importance of tax recovery from residents for the past one and a half years.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 06:45 PM IST
The property and water tax are the financial backbone of any self-governing body. Until now, the administration had not taken the recovery of property and water tax seriously. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G. Srikanth has emphasized the importance of tax recovery from residents for the past one and a half years. He utilized modern technology for the recovery of these taxes. As a result, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has recovered property and water tax amounting to ₹100 crore in the past six months.

CSMC has taken a ₹250 crore loan to contribute its share for the Smart City project, mortgaging properties for it. Now, there is a need for an ₹822 crore loan to fund its share for the new water supply scheme, and ₹300 crore will be required for the drainage system. Hence, there is a grave need for the corporation to increase its revenue.

An independent cell has been established for the recovery of taxes, with Assistant Municipal Commissioner Prashant Deshpande appointed as the head. The cell has been digitalized, and the taxes recovered by each zone office are being monitored. Similarly, both taxed and untaxed properties are also displayed on maps.

Property tax – ₹86,25,09,756

Water tax – ₹14,04,50,778

Other tax – ₹3,96,04,556

Total – ₹101,25,00,000

