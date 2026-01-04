CSMC Launches Intensive Vaccination & Healthcare Outreach Drive In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant move to bolster public health and ensure total immunisation coverage, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has launched a comprehensive special drive aimed at providing essential vaccination facilities to every child across the city. This proactive healthcare initiative is being executed under the strategic guidance of Municipal Administrator G. Sreekanth, with technical leadership from Medical Officer Dr Paras Mandlecha and Assistant Medical Officer Dr Ujwalla Bhambre.

A central component of this mission is reaching underserved and vulnerable populations. To this end, a specialised awareness and medical camp was recently organised in the high-risk Kasliwal slum area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Rajnagar Health Centre. During this outreach programme, health officials engaged directly with the community to dispel myths and highlight the life-saving importance of routine immunisation.

The drive went beyond mere advocacy by providing tangible medical assistance on-site. Medical teams conducted comprehensive health check-ups for 39 residents, distributing necessary medicines free of cost to those diagnosed with ailments.

Paediatrician Dr Suhas Rote played a pivotal role in the camp, providing expert counselling to parents regarding child nutrition, balanced diets, and the long-term benefits of preventive healthcare services. He emphasised that timely vaccination is the most effective shield against debilitating childhood diseases.

The successful implementation of the programme saw active participation from a dedicated team, including Medical Officer Dr Shruti Giri, In-charge Sisters Sharma and Shinde, along with staff nurses, pharmacists, and community volunteers. Through this ongoing project, the CSMC has issued a public appeal to all citizens, stressing that no child in the city should be left behind in the journey toward a healthier, disease-free future.