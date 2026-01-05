 VIDEO: Stone-Pelting, Firing At Dhule Gurdwara As Sikh Groups Clash Over Successor Appointment
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Stone-Pelting, Firing At Dhule Gurdwara As Sikh Groups Clash Over Successor Appointment

VIDEO: Stone-Pelting, Firing At Dhule Gurdwara As Sikh Groups Clash Over Successor Appointment

A violent clash broke out between two groups of the Sikh community on Sunday night at the Gurdwara campus in Dhule city over the appointment of a successor officer of the Gurdwara. According to preliminary information, stone-pelting and even firing were reported from both sides.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Stone-Pelting, Firing At Dhule Gurdwara As Sikh Groups Clash Over Successor Appointment |

Nashik: A violent clash broke out between two groups of the Sikh community on Sunday night at the Gurdwara campus in Dhule city over the appointment of a successor officer of the Gurdwara. According to preliminary information, stone-pelting and even firing were reported from both sides. On receiving information about the incident, the police administration immediately rushed to the spot. At present, a tense calm prevails in the area.


The Gurdwara in Dhule was preparing to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. Against this backdrop, a dispute had been brewing for the past few days over the appointment of the Gurdwara’s successor officer. This dispute eventually escalated into a clash between the two groups.


Following the death of Baba Dheeraj Singh, local members of the Sikh community had demanded that a member of his family be appointed as his successor. However, a Sikh committee that had come from Punjab appointed Baba Ranveer Singh to the post. This appointment was opposed by local Sikh community members.

Read Also
Union Agriculture Minister Assures Support For Nashik Development During Builder Meet
article-image


The incident is believed to have occurred as a result of this ongoing dispute. Currently, police security has been deployed at the site, and the police administration is investigating the matter. The incident has caused significant unrest in Dhule city.

FPJ Shorts
'Thank You, Arun Khetarpal...': Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda Shares Special Message To Fans After Ikkis Release—PHOTO
'Thank You, Arun Khetarpal...': Amitabh Bachchan's Grandson Agastya Nanda Shares Special Message To Fans After Ikkis Release—PHOTO
Kerala Lottery Result Live, January 05, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-36 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
Kerala Lottery Result Live, January 05, 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-36 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1 Crore!
Net Office Leasing Up 25% In 2025 To A Record 61.4 Million Sq Ft In Top 8 Indian Cities: Report
Net Office Leasing Up 25% In 2025 To A Record 61.4 Million Sq Ft In Top 8 Indian Cities: Report
Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Sexually Assaulted & Forcibly Converted To Islam; Accused Still At Large
Thane: 15-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Sexually Assaulted & Forcibly Converted To Islam; Accused Still At Large

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ratnagiri Women Police Cyclists Reach Nashik On 65th Maharashtra Police Foundation Day Tour

Ratnagiri Women Police Cyclists Reach Nashik On 65th Maharashtra Police Foundation Day Tour

Leopard Attacks Farm Labourer In Nashik's Sinnar; Both Fall Into Well, Die

Leopard Attacks Farm Labourer In Nashik's Sinnar; Both Fall Into Well, Die

Amid RR's Pune Pitch, Rajasthan Cricket Body Urges BCCI To Keep IPL 2026 Home Matches In Jaipur

Amid RR's Pune Pitch, Rajasthan Cricket Body Urges BCCI To Keep IPL 2026 Home Matches In Jaipur

‘I’ll Bring Tears To His Eyes’: Amol Balwadkar’s Fiery Attack On Chandrakant Patil In Pune...

‘I’ll Bring Tears To His Eyes’: Amol Balwadkar’s Fiery Attack On Chandrakant Patil In Pune...

Pune Civic Body Polls 2026: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Blames Leadership For Failure To...

Pune Civic Body Polls 2026: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Blames Leadership For Failure To...