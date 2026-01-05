VIDEO: Stone-Pelting, Firing At Dhule Gurdwara As Sikh Groups Clash Over Successor Appointment |

Nashik: A violent clash broke out between two groups of the Sikh community on Sunday night at the Gurdwara campus in Dhule city over the appointment of a successor officer of the Gurdwara. According to preliminary information, stone-pelting and even firing were reported from both sides. On receiving information about the incident, the police administration immediately rushed to the spot. At present, a tense calm prevails in the area.



The Gurdwara in Dhule was preparing to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. Against this backdrop, a dispute had been brewing for the past few days over the appointment of the Gurdwara’s successor officer. This dispute eventually escalated into a clash between the two groups.



Following the death of Baba Dheeraj Singh, local members of the Sikh community had demanded that a member of his family be appointed as his successor. However, a Sikh committee that had come from Punjab appointed Baba Ranveer Singh to the post. This appointment was opposed by local Sikh community members.

Read Also Union Agriculture Minister Assures Support For Nashik Development During Builder Meet



The incident is believed to have occurred as a result of this ongoing dispute. Currently, police security has been deployed at the site, and the police administration is investigating the matter. The incident has caused significant unrest in Dhule city.