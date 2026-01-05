Tribal Students Honour Savitribai Phule With Tarpa Dance, Plays At Nashik Ashram School |

Nashik – Students of the Government Secondary Ashram School in Pimpalgaon Garudeshwar, under the Tribal Development Department of Nashik district, paid a unique tribute to Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary by presenting various artistic programs.

The students performed a pyramid dance accompanied by the tribal Tarpa musical instrument. They also paid homage to Phule through a monologue titled 'Mi Savitribai Phule Bolte,' a group dance to the song 'Saau Petati Mashal', and a play based on Savitribai's work for women's development. The students won the hearts of the audience with their artistic talents.

Principal Sangeeta Kulthe, Superintendent Komal Ramteke, primary teacher Anand Patil, and health nurse Sarika Kachare were present at the program.

These programs presented by the tribal students were a true tribute to Savitribai Phule's work in education and women's empowerment. Such initiatives foster social awareness and preserve cultural heritage among the students.