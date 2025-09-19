CREDAI Women’s Wing To Manage Dream Home 2025 Exhibition During Navratri At Jabinda Ground In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On behalf of CREDAI Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the management of Dream Home 2025, organised during the Navratri festival, will be handled this year by the CREDAI Women’s Wing. The exhibition will feature 83 stalls of 70 leading builders from the city at Jabinda Ground to be held from September 24 to 28.

With the city’s new water supply scheme coming into effect, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is gaining priority as a settlement destination for citizens across Marathwada. It is expected that nearly 3 lakh people will settle in the city over the next five years.

A highlight of the exhibition will be advanced parking solutions based on modern technology. Dedicated stalls will showcase products such as dependent pit systems, pit puzzle parking, bathroom fittings, windows, PVC doors, and more. The project is being coordinated by Bhaskar Chaudhary.

This information was shared by CREDAI Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar President Sangram Patare at a press conference held on Thursday, September 18.

During the Navratri-special Dream Home exhibition, citizens will have access to a variety of housing options ranging from 400 sq. ft. to 3,000 sq. ft. Units will be available in a price range from ₹10 lakh to ₹3.5 crore, including 1 BHK flats, row houses, and 2, 3, 4 and even 5 BHK residences.

In addition, commercial offices, showrooms, NA layout plots, warehouses, industrial plots, and farmhouse plots will be on offer. Special schemes include zero processing fees from banks and discounts ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh on property bookings made during the exhibition.