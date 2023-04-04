COVID-19 in Pune: With 139 cases, active tally reaches 771 | FPJ

With 139 cases reported on Tuesday, the progressive tally of the Pune district reached to 15,08,618, as per the summary report of the Pune Zila Parishad.

The active tally of the district reached 771 on Tuesday from 761 on Monday. On Sunday the district recorded 766 active cases while on Saturday, it reported 755 active cases. Since March 11, two more deaths were reported on March 31 and April 2.

Pune is among 6 Districts of Maharashtra that have higher numbers of positive patients. Numbers are rising in the areas where population density is a bit higher, districts like Pune, Raigad, and Thane is seeing a rise in daily positive patient numbers due to high population density.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant on Tuesday informed that the state would be conducting a mock drill on 13-14th April following a surge in Covid cases in the state.

However, the health minister asked people not to panic but remain vigilant and take precautions. "It's true that Covid numbers are increasing but it's not affecting much as it's a very mild variant which is prevalent in the state. No need to panic at all but everyone should take precautions while going to crowded places," he added.