COVID-19 in Pune: 669 active cases in district; 5,776 in Maharashtra | AFP

The district reported 669 active COVID-19 cases on Monday. The state of Maharashtra also reported 5,776 active cases on the same day.

In Pune, the Municipal Corporation reported 11 new cases, while the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 10 new cases.

The Mumbai administrative circle reported the highest 108 new cases followed by 37 in the Kolhapur circle, 29 each in Pune and Nagpur, 13 in Nashik, nine in Akola and one in the Latur circle, it said.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 226 new COVID-19 cases, down from nearly 550 the previous day, taking the overall tally to 81,62,120, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the state, said the health department.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,504, said a health department report.

On Sunday, Maharashtra registered 545 cases and two deaths.

The report said 505 patients recovered from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 80,07,840 and leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,776.

According to the report, with 9,154 new tests -- 7,364 at government laboratories, 1,658 at private labs and 132 by self-testing kits -- conducted in the last 24 hours, their total number rose to 8,69,02,863.