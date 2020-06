Coronavirus in Pune and PCMC: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on June 11

According to the latest update by Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday evening, 304 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Pune and the total COVID-19 cases in the city are 8,509.

271 patients became free from COVID-19 on 10th June and 3 deaths were reported from the city.

Currently, 2,528 patients are undergoing treatment. A total of 64,444 swab tests have been conducted in Pune city till now and 1,949 swab tests were conducted on Wednesday.