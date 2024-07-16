Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar says a 'media trial' is going on against her

Puja Khedkar's Disability Certificate Request Was Denied By Pune Hospital In 2022: 'Not Possible To Issue' | Sourced

Controversial junior IAS officer Puja Khedkar has alleged that a 'media trial was going on against her. The under-fire official has said that truth will eventually prevail. Khedkar is in dock for misuse of power and also for misusing Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quotas during her journey towards

becoming an IAS officer. What started as an action over illegal use of beacon on official vehicle has spiralled into an all-out inquiry into her alleged fradulent activities.

Now, the central government has constituted a single member committee to look into validity of Khedkar's candidature. The committee will submit the report in two weeks.

"...proving me guilty by media trial is wrong on everybody’s part," Khedkar told media on Monday (July 15).

“I will testify before the committee. I think whatever decision the committee will take should be acceptable to all,”

"My job here (in Washim) as a probationer is to work and learn and that is what I am doing. I cannot make any comments on that. The experts of the government (committee) will decide. Neither I nor you (media) or the public can decide,” she added.

“Whenever the decision of the committee comes, it will be public and open to scrutiny. But right now I don’t have any right to tell you about the ongoing investigation,” she insisted.

Khedkar's parents are on the run following a social media video that showed Khedkar's mother purportedly pointing a pistol at people and threatening them.

A team of Pune Police has already visited the Khedkars' residence in Baner but there was no reponse as they rang the bell. Media reports say that the doors were locked from inside. The police are conducting more searches to find Khedkar's parents.

An FIR has been lodged against them and five others over the gun video.

(With inputs from agencies)