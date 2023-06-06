Computer Workshop by Pi Jam Empower Pune Educators

In a joint effort by the District Education and Training Institute and Pi Jam Foundation, a computer science guide release ceremony and workshop were successfully conducted in the Pune district. The event was held at Haribhau Balwantrao Girme Vidyalaya, Wanavadi on Monday and DIET's Dr Shobha Khandare officiated the release of this guide, further enhancing its significance and relevance.

With the aim of empowering more than 325 special tool and subject tool persons, as well as special teachers (mobile teachers) working under Samagra Shiksha across the Pune district, the workshop focused on enhancing digital creativity and equipping participants with the necessary knowledge to adapt to the changing education landscape influenced by AI and ChatGPT. This initiative aligns with the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020, emphasizing the development of computational thinking, problem-solving, and logical reasoning skills in students.

The comprehensive two-day workshop, held at four different locations within the district, provided teachers and resource persons with valuable computer skills and knowledge. Furthermore, it shed light on the forthcoming G20 conference in Pune, ensuring participants were well-informed about the event.

By combining the computer science guide and the comprehensive workshop, this initiative aims to empower educators and students alike, fostering digital literacy and adapting to the evolving educational landscape shaped by technological advancements.