Code of Conduct Hampers Drought Relief Efforts in Nashik

While there is a demand to relax the model code of conduct to address the severe drought in the state, the state government has not yet succeeded in doing so. Therefore, Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse has cancelled the drought review meeting called on Friday (May 31). At present, 390 tankers are supplying water to seven lakh people in 1,297 villages and hamlets in the district.

Due to a shortage of fodder in Sinnar, Yeola, and Nandgaon areas, farmers are now forced to purchase fodder. With the kharif season approaching, farmers face a dilemma on how to allocate their limited resources. The code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections will remain in force until June 4. Furthermore, with the announcement of elections for teachers' constituencies, it seems the code of conduct will continue until July.

Citizens had hoped that the government would implement measures to combat the severe scarcity. Guardian Minister Bhuse had called for a fodder, water, and kharif season review meeting at the collector's office on Friday to discuss these measures. However, due to the code of conduct, these plans have been put on hold, leaving the public in a difficult situation.

As administrative measures are failing, people are now anxiously waiting for the onset of the monsoon rains to provide some relief from the dire drought conditions.