CM Fadnavis Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid For Pune’s Navale Bridge Accident Victims

Pune: Navale Bridge Accident Death Toll Rises To 8, Over 20 Injured |

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those killed in Thursday’s fatal accident near Pune’s Navale Bridge. The tragic accident, which claimed at least eight lives and injured over twenty people, has drawn condolences from political leaders across party lines.

पुण्यातील नवले पुलावर झालेल्या अपघातात काही लोकांचा मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना अतिशय दुर्दैवी आणि वेदनादायी आहे.

या घटनेत प्राण गमावलेल्या व्यक्तींना मी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांच्या दु:खात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत. या अपघातातील मृतांच्या वारसांना 5 लाख रुपये… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 13, 2025

In a post on X, the state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called this incident very unfortunate. He has also announced help to the heirs of the deceased in this accident. “The incident of the death of some people in the accident on the Navale bridge in Pune is very unfortunate and painful. I pay my heartfelt tribute to the people who lost their lives in this incident. We share in the grief of their families. A financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the heirs of the deceased in this accident,” Fadnavis said.

Guardian Minister of Pune, Ajit Pawar, also expressed his condolences. “The collision of two containers near the Navale bridge in Pune and the terrible accident of a car in it, and the fire that broke out afterwards is a very unfortunate incident. The news of the death of some people in this accident is very painful, and I pay my heartfelt tribute to the deceased. I express my condolences to their families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Ajit Pawar said in an ex-post.

Even Nationalist Congress (Sharad Pawar) party leader and MP Supriya Sule expressed grief over the accident. “The news of a major loss due to a car crashing between two containers in the Navale Bridge area of ​​Pune is very sad. This incident is very sad and unfortunate. My heartfelt condolences to the citizens who died in this incident. The injured are being treated, and I pray to God that they recover soon and return home. Meanwhile, I am in touch with the administration regarding this incident,” Supriya Sule said in an ex-post.

‘Take Necessary Measures To Mitigate Accidents’

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader Rohit Pawar has also posted in this regard. “The Navale Bridge in Pune has become a black spot, and many people have died in various accidents here so far. The strange accident that occurred today has unfortunately killed more than nine people. The traffic jam on the Navale Bridge and the movement of heavy vehicles have become very dangerous. Despite repeated accidents here, the administration is not taking the necessary measures. The government should pay serious attention to this issue and take appropriate measures,” Rohit Pawar said.