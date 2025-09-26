Video: Citizens Slam Dharashiv Collector's 'Insensitive' Navratri Celebration Amid Flood Crisis

A video of Dharashiv District Collector Keerthi Kiran Pujar enjoying in a cultural program has been surfacing on social media platforms. After the video went viral, people are expressing anger, and the question about the officials' sensitivity when Dharashiv district is reeling from a severe flood crisis.
Reportedly, the cultural program was organised in Tuljapur on the occasion of the Shardiya Navratri festival on September 24, where the district’s revenue officials danced and sang, while on the other hand, farmers were suffering from heavy rains, which destroyed lakhs of hectares of agricultural land.
A video of District Collector Keerthi Kiran Pujar and Resident Deputy Collector (RDC) Shobha Jadhav dancing on stage at a cultural program held in Tuljapur that went viral on social media. Citizens are accusing them of mocking the feelings of the flood-affected people, and the video is being shared widely.
People have criticised the irresponsible behaviour of senior administration officials when farmers across the district are in crisis.
Meanwhile, citizens had already alleged that a cultural program was organised during the Navratri festival by spending around 8.5 crore rupees. Questions are being raised about the administration, as so much money is being wasted when the flood victims need help.
Video Grab
Responding to the incident, Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar has expressed displeasure.
“The District Collector must show sensitivity while the citizens of the district are fighting the flood. The festival should be cancelled during the flood, and the funds should be used for relief. The incident that has come to light in the video is unfortunate,” he said.
However, Nimbalkar said that it will not be forgotten that the District Collector took the call at around 4 am during the flood. “The devastating flood has taken away everything from the farmers. And they have started committing suicides due to loans and other issues. Everyone should pay attention to it, and the officials should also show sensitivity,” he added.