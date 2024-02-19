Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Birth Anniversary: Pune Pays Tribute To Warrior King (PHOTOS) |

Punekars paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary on Monday. Residents took to the streets in processions and organised programs in housing societies, schools, and offices.

In anticipation of the upcoming Shiv Jayanti celebrations, Pune city traffic police had announced traffic diversions and road closures to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety during the event.

The legendary warrior king was born in 1630 in Shivneri in the district's Junnar tehsil.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as well as Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri Fort.

At the start of the program, women adorned in traditional attire sang a folk song praising the warrior king. Following this, the police band played both the national anthem and the state anthem 'Garja Maharashtra Majha.' Subsequently, the police team paid tribute to Maharaj by firing three rounds from their guns.

'Cradle ceremony' at Shivneri fort

A 'cradle ceremony' at Shivneri fort was held on Monday, where Deputy Chief Minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar promised sufficient funds for the conservation of forts in the state.

"The state government has undertaken the task of conserving various forts in the state to ensure that the history and ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's work remain in front of everyone's eyes. ₹83 crores have been spent on the conservation of Shivneri Fort," Pawar added.

Shinde and the two deputy CMs attended various programs to mark the occasion, including the 'cradle ceremony' at the fort.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Shinde lauded the contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and said he was an able administrator and king of commoners (Rayatecha Raja ).

Shinde said the nomination of 11 forts from Maharashtra in the UNESCO World Heritage sites by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a matter of pride for the state.

"It is our responsibility to preserve the forts in the state, which are our heritage and legacy," he said.

The development work of Shivneri Fort and Junnar tehsil is underway on the lines of Raigad Fort with tourism being a primary aim, the CM said.

He highlighted that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj demonstrated foresight in utilising every drop of water with the help of his architecture, engineering, and fortifications of that era. "Shivaji Maharaj embodied leadership qualities such as bravery, sacrifice, dedication, and vision. He united people of different castes and religions and prioritised the welfare of his subjects over his own comfort," he said, urging everyone to imbibe at least one quality from Shivaji Maharaj as a true homage to him during the celebration of Shiv Jayanti.

Devendra Fadnavis said, "A central government-level meeting addressed the challenges encountered by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in conserving forts in the state. The commitment was made to streamline the standard procedures of the Department of Archaeology, anticipating an acceleration in fort conservation efforts once the process is simplified. He also mentioned the recommendation for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj fort's inclusion in the world heritage site."