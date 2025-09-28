 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Siddharth Garden Zoo Welcomes Lions, Bears & Foxes In Animal Exchange
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Siddharth Garden Zoo Welcomes Lions, Bears & Foxes In Animal Exchange

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Siddharth Garden Zoo Welcomes Lions, Bears & Foxes In Animal Exchange | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Under the central zoo authority’s animal exchange programme, tigers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s (CSMC) Siddharth Garden Zoo were given to the Shivmogga animal sanctuary in Karnataka. In exchange, Siddharth Garden Zoo received two lions, 2 bears and 2 foxes from Shivmogga Sanctuary.

The new guests were brought into the zoo on Saturday amid a grand welcome. A white tiger and two yellow tigresses were given to Shivmogga from Siddharth Garden. Under the guidance of forest range officer Nagesh Balegar and veterinary officer Dr Murli Manohar, the animals started the journey for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Shivmogga on September 25 at 8 pm.

They arrived in Siddharth Garden on September 27 at 8 pm. The animals were safely delivered to Siddharth Garden Zoo. They were given a regular diet after their medical tests. A swing and toys were made available in the bears’ cage.

All the animals have been kept under observation for 24 hours. The animals will not be immediately brought before the people coming to the zoo. They will be brought before the people after three days. Hence, people will get the opportunity to see lions, bears and foxes in Siddharth Garden Zoo. 

