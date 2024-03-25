Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Youths Collect ₹3 Lakh For Beautification Of Crematorium

The youths of the Dharkhed village in Gangapur taluka in Parbhani district celebrated Holi in an unique way by collecting ₹3 lakh for the beautification of the crematorium in the village. The amount was handed over to the Sarpanch for further work.

The crematorium in Dharkhed was in bad condition for the past many days. The youths of the village came together and held a meeting at the Maruti temple and it was decided that donations should be collected for the beautification of the crematorium. It was also decided that the crematorium should be named after the grandmother of Principal Dr. Munjaji Chorghade. Nandkumar Bhalke assured that he would dig a borewell in the crematorium.

The youths then collected donations of ₹3 lakh and handed the amount over to the Sarpanch in Gram Panchayat on Sunday and lit the Holi.