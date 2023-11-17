 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Woman's Purse Emptied Of ₹98,000 In Jewels, Cash
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Woman's Purse Emptied Of ₹98,000 In Jewels, Cash

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Woman's Purse Emptied Of ₹98,000 In Jewels, Cash

Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage to track down the thief, according to sources

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Woman's Purse Emptied Of ₹98,000 In Jewels, Cash |

Jewellery, cash, and other valuables were stolen from a woman passenger's purse as she boarded a bus for Jalgaon at the Central Bus Stand in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday afternoon.

The stolen items included a gold necklace worth ₹30,000, a gold chain worth ₹30,000, a mangalsutra valued at ₹18,000, earrings worth ₹9,000, along with ₹10,400 in cash, totaling around ₹98,000, a bank passbook, and an Aadhar card.

A case has been registered with the Kranti Chowk police station. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage to track down the thief, according to sources.

Read Also
Pune News: Notices Issued To 26 Rooftop Hotels & Bars For Norm Violations
article-image

With the festival season in full swing, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses travelling to and from the city are witnessing increased crowds. This surge in travellers has provided an opportunity for thieves to target passengers and steal their belongings.

Recently, another woman passenger travelling from Navi Mumbai to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar had her valuables stolen while she was asleep on the bus. She discovered the theft upon disembarking in the city.

Read Also
Pune News: Notices Issued To 26 Rooftop Hotels & Bars For Norm Violations
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Woman's Purse Emptied Of ₹98,000 In Jewels, Cash

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Woman's Purse Emptied Of ₹98,000 In Jewels, Cash

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Baiju Patil's 'Wings On Fire' Seizes First Place At International Nature...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Baiju Patil's 'Wings On Fire' Seizes First Place At International Nature...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Committed To Making Differently-Abled Individuals Self-Reliant, Says CSMC...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Committed To Making Differently-Abled Individuals Self-Reliant, Says CSMC...

Pune Metro Line 3 Rail Tracks Undergo Trials At Maan Depot: Here's All You Need To Know

Pune Metro Line 3 Rail Tracks Undergo Trials At Maan Depot: Here's All You Need To Know

Pune: PMC Grants Permission To Bavdhan Resident To Self-Fund E-Toilet Maintenance

Pune: PMC Grants Permission To Bavdhan Resident To Self-Fund E-Toilet Maintenance