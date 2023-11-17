Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Woman's Purse Emptied Of ₹98,000 In Jewels, Cash |

Jewellery, cash, and other valuables were stolen from a woman passenger's purse as she boarded a bus for Jalgaon at the Central Bus Stand in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday afternoon.

The stolen items included a gold necklace worth ₹30,000, a gold chain worth ₹30,000, a mangalsutra valued at ₹18,000, earrings worth ₹9,000, along with ₹10,400 in cash, totaling around ₹98,000, a bank passbook, and an Aadhar card.

A case has been registered with the Kranti Chowk police station. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage to track down the thief, according to sources.

With the festival season in full swing, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses travelling to and from the city are witnessing increased crowds. This surge in travellers has provided an opportunity for thieves to target passengers and steal their belongings.

Recently, another woman passenger travelling from Navi Mumbai to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar had her valuables stolen while she was asleep on the bus. She discovered the theft upon disembarking in the city.

