Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Welcomes Navratri With Religious Fervour; Devotees Throng Tuljabhavani Temple | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The nine-day Navratri festival to pay obeisance to Goddess Durga began in the city on Monday with religious fervour and enthusiasm. The Ghat Stapana was done at various goddess temples and at homes in the city.

People throng at the Tuljabhavani Temple at Karnapura since early morning. The Mahapuja was held at 4 am, and the Maha aarti was conducted at 7 am. The Ghatsthapana was done by former opposition leader of the legislative council Ambadas Danve. The Karnapura Yatra began after the Ghatasthapana. People gathered at Karnapura to pay obeisance to the Tuljabhavani. Several devotees came to the temple without footwear, walking from their homes.

Ghatasthapana was also done at various goddesses' temples in the city, including Harisiddhi Mata Mandir at Harsul, Mata Mandir at Beed Bypass Road, Renukamata Mata Mandir at Pahadsinghpura, Kalika Mata Mandir and others.

The Cantonment Board and the municipal corporation have made all the preparations for the Karnapura Yatra. The drinking water, cleanliness, health and emergency facilities have been provided for nine days, informed Cantonment Board vice president Prashant Targe.

The police administration has provided strict bandobast during the yatra period. DCP Pankaj Atulkar took a review of the security at Karnapura and issued necessary directives to the police personnel.

Considering the lakhs of devotees coming to the Karnapura Yatra, Commissioner of Police (CP) Praveen Pawar has made changes in the traffic on the major roads between September 22 and October 2 midnight. The residents have been appealed to opt for the alternative roads during the Yatra period.