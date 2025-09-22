 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Welcomes Navratri With Religious Fervour; Devotees Throng Tuljabhavani Temple
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar Welcomes Navratri With Religious Fervour; Devotees Throng Tuljabhavani Temple

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Welcomes Navratri With Religious Fervour; Devotees Throng Tuljabhavani Temple

People throng at the Tuljabhavani Temple at Karnapura since early morning. The Mahapuja was held at 4 am, and the Maha aarti was conducted at 7 am

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Welcomes Navratri With Religious Fervour; Devotees Throng Tuljabhavani Temple | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The nine-day Navratri festival to pay obeisance to Goddess Durga began in the city on Monday with religious fervour and enthusiasm. The Ghat Stapana was done at various goddess temples and at homes in the city.

People throng at the Tuljabhavani Temple at Karnapura since early morning. The Mahapuja was held at 4 am, and the Maha aarti was conducted at 7 am. The Ghatsthapana was done by former opposition leader of the legislative council Ambadas Danve. The Karnapura Yatra began after the Ghatasthapana. People gathered at Karnapura to pay obeisance to the Tuljabhavani. Several devotees came to the temple without footwear, walking from their homes.

Read Also
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Build Two Sewage Treatment Plants In Chikhali To Curb Pollution In The...
article-image

Ghatasthapana was also done at various goddesses' temples in the city, including Harisiddhi Mata Mandir at Harsul, Mata Mandir at Beed Bypass Road, Renukamata Mata Mandir at Pahadsinghpura, Kalika Mata Mandir and others.

The Cantonment Board and the municipal corporation have made all the preparations for the Karnapura Yatra. The drinking water, cleanliness, health and emergency facilities have been provided for nine days, informed Cantonment Board vice president Prashant Targe.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: CBI Arrests Absconding Accused In ₹3.81 Crore Cyber-Fraud Case
Mumbai News: CBI Arrests Absconding Accused In ₹3.81 Crore Cyber-Fraud Case
Nepal President Administers Oath To 4 New Ministers In Karki’s Interim Cabinet
Nepal President Administers Oath To 4 New Ministers In Karki’s Interim Cabinet
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Announce Comprehensive Flood Relief Package For Punjab - VIDEO
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Announce Comprehensive Flood Relief Package For Punjab - VIDEO
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Zubeen Garg’s Fresh Autopsy To Be Conducted In Guwahati Amid Allegations Of Foul Play
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Zubeen Garg’s Fresh Autopsy To Be Conducted In Guwahati Amid Allegations Of Foul Play

The police administration has provided strict bandobast during the yatra period. DCP Pankaj Atulkar took a review of the security at Karnapura and issued necessary directives to the police personnel.

Considering the lakhs of devotees coming to the Karnapura Yatra, Commissioner of Police (CP) Praveen Pawar has made changes in the traffic on the major roads between September 22 and October 2 midnight. The residents have been appealed to opt for the alternative roads during the Yatra period. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Schools Surpass Green Maharashtra Target With 70,000+ Trees Planted

Nashik Schools Surpass Green Maharashtra Target With 70,000+ Trees Planted

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Man Brutally Murdered By Brother-In-Law Due To Past Arguments; Police Detain...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Man Brutally Murdered By Brother-In-Law Due To Past Arguments; Police Detain...

Nashik: Chande, Chopra, Karmarkar Win Gold At State Level Table Tennis Meet

Nashik: Chande, Chopra, Karmarkar Win Gold At State Level Table Tennis Meet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 28-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Waluj, Liquor Overdose Suspected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 28-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Waluj, Liquor Overdose Suspected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Welcomes Navratri With Religious Fervour; Devotees Throng Tuljabhavani...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Welcomes Navratri With Religious Fervour; Devotees Throng Tuljabhavani...