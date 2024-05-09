Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj Residents Alarmed By Discovery Of Youth's Body | Representative Photo

The body of a man, aged around 30 to 35, with injuries was discovered in the Waluj area on Thursday morning, causing a stir among locals. Waluj MIDC police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for autopsy. However, police are unsure whether it is a natural death or murder. The actual cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report, police sources said.

Murder cases in the city have been on the rise, raising concerns among residents about safety and security. A few days ago, a man was found murdered on the jogging track in the Hudco N-11 area. Now, the discovery of the body in the Waluj area has heightened panic among locals.

Upon receiving the information, Waluj MIDC senior PI Krushna Shinde, PSI Ganesh Giri, constable Pankaj Salve, Suhas Munde, Bablu Thorat, and others rushed to the spot. Police noticed injury marks on the face and head of the deceased. He was wearing a black shirt and pants. The man, approximately 30 to 35 years old, appeared dark and slim. The body has been transferred to GMCH, and police are trying to identify the man. Authorities have urged the public to share any information with the Waluj MIDC police station.

Based on the muddy clothes, police suspect the man may have been working as a porter or mechanic. Nearby residents reported seeing the man inebriated in the same place yesterday afternoon but discovered dead in the morning.