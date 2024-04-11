Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Arrested For Seeking Loan On Fake Gold Necklace

The Jawaharnagar police have arrested two persons who were seeking a loan from the SBI after producing a fake gold necklace on Wednesday. The arrested have been identified as Sadiq Shamak Shaikh (28, Jalgaon Feran) and Uddhav Gangadhar Salunke (32, Golatgaon). The Jawaharnagar police have registered a case of cheating against them.

Sadiq and Uddhav purchased a fake necklace from the Sunday market in the city. On Wednesday, they went to the SBI branch at Shivajinagar and asked the officers to provide them with a loan and mortgage for the necklace. However, the officers got suspicious and checked the necklace. They immediately informed the police about it. A police team rushed to the bank and nabbed the accused.

Sadiq and Uddhav are educated and unemployed youths, and they have huge loans. They were trying to earn fast money and devised the plan to dupe the bank but failed. Based on the complaint lodged by constable Maroti Gore, a cheating case has been registered against them.