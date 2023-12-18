 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Traffic Violators Rack Up ₹2.73 Lakh In Fines In Single Day
With 229 cases filed, this enforcement targeted the breach of traffic rules within various areas like the railway station, Kranti Chowk, Central Bus Stand, and Barabhai Tajiya Chowk

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Traffic Violators Rack Up ₹2.73 Lakh In Fines In Single Day | Freepik

The City Police's Traffic Branch Division II levied fines totalling ₹2.73 lakh from auto-rickshaw drivers and other vehicle owners for traffic violations in a single day on Saturday. With 229 cases filed, this enforcement targeted the breach of traffic rules within various areas like the railway station, Kranti Chowk, Central Bus Stand, and Barabhai Tajiya Chowk.

The move comes amidst mounting complaints about auto-rickshaw drivers' unruly behavior, which includes flouting traffic norms, arbitrarily setting fares, and causing congestion by haphazard parking. The initiative primarily targeted the chaos around the railway station, where rickshaws blocked exit gates and created traffic snarls. Similar action was taken at the Central Bus Stand, clearing encroachments and streamlining rickshaw parking.

In total, 110 cases were registered against drivers for various violations, including driving on the wrong side, unauthorised parking, lack of uniform, and operating without permits, resulting in a fine of ₹71,150. Additionally, 119 cases were filed against modified two-wheelers causing noise disturbances and other traffic violations, collecting a fine of ₹2.02 lakh.

Led by CP Manoj Lohiya, DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar, and ACP Ashok Thorat, the operation involved officers and personnel from different police stations.

