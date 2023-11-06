Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Traffic Changes Due To Dhirendra Maharaj's Ram Katha; Check Deets Inside

Representative Image |

In response to the ongoing Ram Katha event hosted by Bageshwar Dhaam's Dhirendra Maharaj in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from November 6 to 8, local authorities have introduced significant traffic modifications. The event, held at Ayodhya Nagari Ground on Railway Station Road, is expected to draw over 5 lakh devotees during its three-day duration, running from 9am to 10pm.

To ensure the peaceful conduct of the Ram Katha, the city police have deployed a substantial police presence, including one ACP, 4 PIs, 7 APIs, 47 constables from the traffic wing, and an additional 5 PIs, 11 PSI, and 111 constables.

In light of the event, the stretch of road between the Railway Station and Baba Petrol Pump (Mahavir Chowk) will be fully closed to all vehicle types for the three-day period. Local residents using this route are advised to consider alternative roads.

For commuters travelling from Kartiki Chowk to Baba Petrol Pump and the Railway Station, alternate routes include Baba Petrol Pump – District Court – Kokanwadi and Kranti Chowk. Those heading from the Railway Station to the Central Bus Stand can opt for Railway Station – Kokanwadi, District Court – Savarkar Chowk – Hotel Kartiki. And travellers moving from Lokhandi Pull toward the Railway Station can choose the Lokhandi Pull – Panchwati Chowk – Kokanwadi Road route.

