Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: European Theatre Artist Thera Jonker Visits BAMU, Interacts With Students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Renowned European theatre artist Thera Jonker visited the Department of Theatre Arts at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) on Wednesday and interacted with students, sharing her extensive experience in European theatre and applied performance.

Jonker, a leading figure in the European theatre movement, holds an MA in Theatre Science (1958) from Utrecht University, the Netherlands, and has enjoyed an illustrious academic and creative career spanning nearly four decades. From 2002 to 2010, she served as the head of the theatre and education programme at Utrecht University, where she introduced several innovative concepts in applied theatre.

Jonker shares a long-standing association with BAMU’s Department of Theatre Arts, having earlier visited the institution during the tenure of former head Shashikant Barhanpurkar. In her address, she reflected on her professional journey, exchanged insights from her international work, and fondly recalled her earlier interactions with the department. She also commended the efforts of the current head, Vaishali Bodele, and expressed her joy at revisiting the university, wishing continued success to its faculty and students.

Bodele, in her remarks, emphasised the growing importance of theatre in education and the transformative role of performing arts in society.

The event was attended by faculty members Gajanan Dandge, Santosh Galfade, Saumya Shri Pawar, Rani Tai, and Virendra Dhemre, along with staff members Sandeep Burse, Ramdas Thoke, Sure Mama, Ghorpade Mama, Lata Mavshi, and Dharam Ade. Students participated in large numbers, actively engaging with the visiting artist during the session.