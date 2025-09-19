Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Tourism Festival 2025 To Be Celebrated From September 21 To 27

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Caves | Representational Photo I File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Directorate of Tourism, in collaboration with industrial associations and INTACH, is organising a "Tourism Festival" in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from September 21 to 27 as part of the 'My District, My Tourism' campaign.

The festival, a week-long celebration leading up to World Tourism Day on September 27, aims to highlight the city's rich history and culture, including its global heritage sites. The Deputy Director of Tourism, Vijay Jadhav, stated that the events will also focus on the public's responsibility to preserve the twelve forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that are on the list of global heritage sites.

The festivities will kick off on September 21 with a Heritage Walk titled 'Footprints of History'. The walk will take place from 7 AM to 9 AM, led by historian Dr Dulari Qureshi and researcher Sanket Kulkarni. Starting from Gulmandi and ending at City Chowk, the walk will offer participants a chance to learn about the fascinating stories of Gulmandi and the heroic tales of the Marathwada Liberation Struggle. The goal is to raise awareness about the importance of the old city and encourage its preservation.

The main event on World Tourism Day, September 27, will be held at the Rabindranath Tagore Auditorium of Deogiri College from 11 AM to 2 PM. Dr Tejas Garge, Director of the State Department of Archaeology, will deliver a special lecture on 'The Journey of Maratha Military Landscape to UNESCO and Our Responsibility'. He will discuss the process of getting the 12 Maratha forts recognised by UNESCO and the duties required to preserve this heritage.

To encourage local artists, a group of specially abled children will perform a flute recital at this event. The directorate has also organised a city-wide painting competition for children in 20 schools, with the theme 'Historical Places in Our City'. The winners will be awarded prizes at the September 27 event.

All events are free and open to the public. The Directorate of Tourism is encouraging maximum participation from the city's residents to help establish Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar not just as a tourist destination but also as a cultural hub on the world map.