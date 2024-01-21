Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Temple Cleaning, Mahayagya, And Laser Shows Mark Celebrations Ahead Of 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony; See Pics |

In the countdown to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for today, religious programs were organised in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other districts in Marathwada over the last few days.

On Sunday, 109 Kundatmak Mahayagya was organised in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, featuring 108 Kunds and one Pradhan Shriram Kund, totalling 109 Kundatmak Mahayagya. Similarly, the Prabhu Shri Ram Rath Yatra took place at 60 locations in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar East Assembly Constituency over the last 15 days.

Laser show depicting the history of the Shriram temple were also shown to residents in various areas of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. People are enthusiastically attending the show, creating an atmosphere filled with chants of Jai Shriram.

Additionally, Maharashtra Minister Atul Save and Union Minister Bahgwat Karad participated in several temple cleaning events under the Swacch Mandir campaign.

Meanwhile, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and all affiliated colleges declared a holiday on Monday (22nd). The postgraduate course examination scheduled for this day has been postponed by one day, as per the circular issued by Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar.

The circular also mentions that any changes in public holidays by the Government of Maharashtra will apply to the University and affiliated colleges. According to the notification from the General Administration Department, the Government of Maharashtra, January 22, 2024, has been declared a public holiday for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple.

"विश्वकल्याणार्थ १०८ कुंडात्मक श्रीराम प्रधान महायाग" शेकडो यजमानांच्या उपस्थितीत आणि पवित्र मंत्रोच्चारांनी भारावलेल्या वातावरणात संपन्न होत आहे.



अयोध्येत श्रीराम प्राणप्रतिष्ठापना सोहळ्याचे औचित्य साधून १०८ यज्ञकुंड + १ श्रीराम प्रधान कुंड = १०९ कुंडात्मक महायज्ञ आपल्या १०९… pic.twitter.com/Xy6p6IjLrs — Atul Save (@save_atul) January 21, 2024

Celebration in Latur

In preparation for the Ayodhya temple event, over 100 religious sites in Latur district underwent cleaning through the 'Swachh Tirtha' campaign. The three-day initiative engaged government officials, employees, sanitation workers, and the public, clearing roads leading to pilgrimage sites.

Approximately 10 tons of waste were collected in urban areas.

Additionally, a 15,000-square-foot image of Lord Ram, crafted with 2.3 lakh diyas by over 100 artists from January 14 to 19, was unveiled. Local MP Sudhakar Shrangare inaugurated the display, which will be adorned with flowers from a helicopter on the idol consecration day today, accompanied by live screening of the Ayodhya event. A 'havan' (fire ritual) also took place on Friday from 12 noon to 6 pm.